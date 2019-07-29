Chorley man, 29, suffers serious head injuries after being struck by car whilst standing in the road

A 29-year-old man has suffered serious head injuries after being struck by a car in Chorley.



The man was struck by a Volkswagen Polo in Pall Mall shortly before 1am on Sunday morning (July 28).

Police said the man is believed to have been standing in the middle of the road when the collision occurred.

The 29-year-old has suffered serious head injuries and is currently in a serious but stable condition at Royal Preston Hospital.

No one has been arrested, but police are appealing to people who saw might have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Sgt Oliver Jones from Lancashire’s Tactical Operations said: "I appreciate this happened in the early hours of the morning when not many people will have been out and about but if you think you witnessed this collision or have any information about it, please come forward.

If you witnessed the incident, you can call 101 quoting incident reference 0092 of Sunday, July 28.