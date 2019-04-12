'Chorley is open for business,' says council despite two months of looming town centre road disruptions

Chorley town centre is ‘still very much open for business’ despite eight weeks of looming road distruption as part of expansion work to the town’s shopping centre, the council has said.

Union Street, which links the A6 Chorley bypass to Park Road past the Flat Iron car park, will be closed after Easter from Tuesday, May 7 for two weeks.

Union Street outside the Flat Iron car park

After this, the road is expected to reopen with a series of one way diversions to access the Flat Iron car park, used by many to access the neighbouring Booths supermarket and many other town centre shops.

The work comes as part of the £16 million extension work to the Market Walk shopping centre which will see an M&S Foodhall and a six-screen cinema, among other retail outlets, come to town.

Mark Lester, Chorley Council’s Director of Business, Development and Growth, said: “Work on the extension to Market Walk shopping centre is progressing well with the town centre development starting to take shape.

"As part of the council’s town centre improvement scheme, work will start on improving Union Street after Easter, which will mean there will be some road closures in place and some disruption over the next eight weeks.

What the Market Walk expansion will look like

“Apart from the first two weeks in May, when Union Street will be closed between Fellery Street and Clifford Street, we will be operating a series of one way diversions and access to the Flat Iron car park will be maintained throughout.

"While these works are ongoing, Chorley town centre is still very much open for business.

"We’re just asking drivers to be aware that some diversions are in place and if you do wish to avoid the diversions completely, Portland Street and Friday Street car parks have over 400 spaces available.”