Changes to new pedestrianised route near Preston city centre

The operation of a recently pedestrianised route on the edge of Preston city centre has been rethought - over concerns that it could damage the very businesses it was designed to help support.

Vehicles have been largely outlawed from a stretch of Friargate North as part of a project to better connect the city’s university, cultural and retail quarters.

Under the initial plans for the once busy thoroughfare, only bicycles were to be allowed access between its junctions with Marsh Lane and Union Street from 10am to 6am each day. That was to allow a four-hour window during which retailers based on Friargate North would be able to take deliveries.

The southern section of Friargate North, from which vehicles are now almost entirely banished - but businesses will be allowed access for deliveries for much of the morning | National World

With a 24-hour prohibition for motor vehicles for the short stretch between Union Street and Ringway, the aim of the scheme - which was completed at the turn of the year - was to revamp the route and create a ‘café culture environment’

However, Lancashire County Council says since it agreed the "prohibition of driving" rules in February 2023 - following a public consultation - it has received conflicting representations from businesses which have caused it to reconsider the details of the new arrangements.

The authority’s cabinet has now decided to trial allowing access to permit-holders for an extra hour each day, through until 11am.

Cabinet member for highways and transport Rupert Swarbrick said at the meeting where the change was agreed that it was intended to “accommodate the food deliveries made to what are a large number of hospitality venues” in the area.

He added that the idea of experimenting with the revised restriction for a period of 18 months meant that its impact and effectiveness could be kept under review to ensure that it did not “prejudice the good work we’ve done by pedestrianising the street” - including by harming traders.

Permits will be issued to businesses situated on the pedestrianised part of Friargate North, along with a key that will enable them to release and reinstate the bollards put in place to restrict access to other road users.

A new, six-month public consultation will be carried out prior to any decision to make what is now temporary traffic regulation order permanent.

The prohibition of driving rule, between 11am and 6am, will extend into those parts of Heatley Street, Hill Street and Union Street leading immediately off Friargate North. Further along Union Street, only bicycles will be permitted, except for access, at any time.