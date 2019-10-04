CCTV images released after thieves target bike hub at Preston railway station

Have your say

Police are investigating a spate of bike thefts at Preston railway station.

Officers with British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating a series of thefts from the station's bike storage facility.

The Bike Bub in Butler Street, next to the Leisure Lakes cycle shop at the side of the station, has been repeatedly targeted by thieves recently.

With storage space for more than 200 bikes, the hub provides 24-hour secured access, with customers having to register before being able to enter the bike hub via a key fob.

It is not clear how the thieves gained access to the secure facility.

Investigating officers want to speak to two men (pictured) in connection with the thefts.

The bikes were taken from the bike hub next to the station

A BTP spokesman said: "Do you know who these two men are?

"Officers investigating multiple bike thefts from Preston station are looking to identify them in connection.

"So far, it is believed that these two men may have information which could help officers investigate four separate thefts or attempted thefts from the bike hub at the station."

Anyone with information should text BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 1900080928.

Police have released CCTV images in connection to at least four bike thefts at Preston Railway Station recently

Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.