Casualty taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash closes A6 Garstang Road

The A6 was closed north of Preston after a multi-vehicle crash this morning (January 14).



Police closed Garstang Road in both directions, from St Michael's Road in Bilsborrow to White Horse Lane in Barton, after the three-vehicle crash shortly after 7am.

Police and ambulance service at the scene of the three-car crash in Barton this morning (January 14)

The crash, which happened near the junction with Green Lane, led to congestion southbound to Flower Bowl and northbound to St Lawrence's Church.

The incident led to delays for commuters heading south to join the M6 at junction 32 in Broughton.

North West Ambulance Service were called to the scene and one person has been taken to hospital.

An NWAS spokesman said: "We were called at 7.08am to reports of a road traffic accident in Garstang Road, Barton.

"We attended with an ambulance and one casualty has been treated for a minor injury.

"The casualty has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital for further treatment."

Garstang Road was closed both ways for more than an hour before re-opening at around 8.15am.