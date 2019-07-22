Caravan horror crash sees Lake District holidaymakers airlifted to hospital and Grasmere-Keswick road closed for hours

Have your say

A serious crash involving a caravan in the Lake District has forced police to close a busy route popular with holiday makers.



The 13-mile stretch of the A591, between Grasmere and Keswick, remains closed this afternoon (July 22) after a collision involving a caravan at around 11.30am.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, including a car towing a caravan.

Three people have been seriously injured and have been taken to hospital.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including three road ambulances, an air ambulance, and a rapid response unit with a senior clinician on-board.

A spokesman for NWAS said: "We have taken one casualty to the major trauma ward at Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. The person has suffered serious trauma injuries.

"Two other people have been taken to Cumberland Infirmary with serious injuries by road ambulance."

The road, which connects the popular Lakeland resorts of Ambleside and Grasmere with Keswick, remains closed.

Cumbria Police continue to investigate the incident at the scene and are urging motorists to find an alternative route.