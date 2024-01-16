Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The emergency services attended a crash involving two cars in Leyland last night (Monday, January 15).

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at the junction of Leyland Lane and Springfield Road at around 10.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Mitsubishi was reportedly turning onto Leyland Lane when it collided with another car travelling along the road.

The scene of the crash in Leyland Lane, Leyland on Monday night (January 15)

Ambulance crews attended to a young woman driver but no serious injuries were reported.

Leyland Lane was closed until nearly midnight as police investigated the cause of the crash and the damaged vehicles were recovered from the scene.