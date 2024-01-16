News you can trust since 1886
Leyland crash sees Mitsubishi written off after smash in Leyland Lane

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 16th Jan 2024, 13:16 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 13:25 GMT
The emergency services attended a crash involving two cars in Leyland last night (Monday, January 15).

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at the junction of Leyland Lane and Springfield Road at around 10.30pm.

A Mitsubishi was reportedly turning onto Leyland Lane when it collided with another car travelling along the road.

The scene of the crash in Leyland Lane, Leyland on Monday night (January 15)The scene of the crash in Leyland Lane, Leyland on Monday night (January 15)
The scene of the crash in Leyland Lane, Leyland on Monday night (January 15)

Ambulance crews attended to a young woman driver but no serious injuries were reported.

Leyland Lane was closed until nearly midnight as police investigated the cause of the crash and the damaged vehicles were recovered from the scene.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.

