Car with mum and kids onboard flips and crashes outside Abbey Village Primary School
Emergency services rushed to the scene outside the village primary school in Bolton Road at around 8am.
A woman and two small children were found inside an overturned car, which had flipped onto its roof and collided with two cars parked on the road.
Lancashire Police said the crash was “a minor injury collision” and the woman driver received treatment from ambulance crews. The two children were rescued from the wreck unharmed, added the force.
The crash blocked Bolton Road for around two hours, leading to rush hour delays for those travelling through the village towards the M65 motorway.
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.