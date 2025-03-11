Car with mum and kids onboard flips and crashes outside Abbey Village Primary School

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 11th Mar 2025, 11:55 BST
The scene of the crash in Bolton Road, Abbey Village on Tuesday morning (March 11)
The scene of the crash in Bolton Road, Abbey Village on Tuesday morning (March 11) | Submitted
A mum and two young children were involved in a crash outside a school in Abbey Village this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene outside the village primary school in Bolton Road at around 8am.

The scene of the crash in Bolton Road, Abbey Village on Tuesday morning (March 11)placeholder image
The scene of the crash in Bolton Road, Abbey Village on Tuesday morning (March 11) | Submitted

A woman and two small children were found inside an overturned car, which had flipped onto its roof and collided with two cars parked on the road.

Lancashire Police said the crash was “a minor injury collision” and the woman driver received treatment from ambulance crews. The two children were rescued from the wreck unharmed, added the force.

The crash blocked Bolton Road for around two hours, leading to rush hour delays for those travelling through the village towards the M65 motorway.

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

