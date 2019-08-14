Car thieves busted in Bamber Bridge after bungled getaway in stolen car with no tyres

Have your say

Two men have been arrested in Walton-le-Dale after allegedly trying to steal a car with no tyres.



Police were called to the A6 in Walton-le-Dale in the early hours of Wednesday morning (August 14) after a resident reported hearing loud scraping noises outside their home.

Officers from the tactical operations unit investigated and found deep scrape marks in the A6 road surface.

The officers followed the scrape marks for nearly three miles before the trail brought them face-to-face with the alleged culprits in Bamber Bridge.

In the glare of police headlights, officers spotted two men at the A6 Preston Road junction with Ambledene, trying to push the stolen and tyre-less Renault on its metal rims.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Resident in Walton-le-Dale contacted police having heard loud scraping noises outside his home.

"Tac Ops attended and noticed scrape marks in the road surface.

"These marks were followed for two to three miles until the vehicle was found with offenders trying to move it.

"Two men have been arrested for Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle."

Police said the "inexperienced driver" had collided with a kerb after stealing the car, which caused both tyres to deflate on its nearside.

But the thieves were not discouraged and continued for several miles by driving on the car's steel rims.

"Turns out the driver lacked experience and collided with the kerb, which caused the tyres to deflate", said an officer with Lancashire Road Police.

"The driver kept on driving eventually, losing the tyres, but then drove on the rims instead!"

The two men were taken into custody on suspicion of Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle.