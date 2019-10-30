Car overturns after crash on A6 in Bamber Bridge

Have your say

A car flipped onto its roof after a crash on the A6 London Way in Bamber Bridge yesterday (October 29)

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 3.10pm yesterday (October 29) to reports of a two vehicle collision in London Way, Bamber Bridge.

"The collision was damage only."

North West Ambulance Service sent one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene near Bamber Bridge Football Club.

An NWAS spokesman said: "We were called at 3.10 to a traffic collision near a roundabout on the A6 in Bamber Bridge.

"We attended with an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle but no one was taken to hospital."

The crash forced police to close part of London Way, leading to severe delays along Brownedge Road and Lostock Lane.