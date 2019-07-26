Car crashes into roundabout following police chase in Leyland, driver arrested

Have your say

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into a roundabout in Leyland following a police pursuit.



The Citroen DS3 car crashed into a bollard at the roundabout in King Street and Turpin Green Lane, near the Tesco Express store, at around 11.40am.

Eyewitnesses said the car had been driving recklessly along Canberra Road, where it allegedly weaved in and out of traffic at high speed.

Members of the public said the car had been pursued by a number of police cars before it was intercepted and crashed in King Street.

Lancashire Police has confirmed that the car had been pursued by officers, but "it was not tactically stopped".

The male driver has been arrested and taken into custody.

A Citroen DS3 car has crashed into roundabout in Canberra Road, Leyland after being being chased by police

READ MORE: Severe M6 congestion between junctions 27 and 31 due to 'sheer volume of traffic'

A police spokesman said: "A car has collided with a roundabout on Canberra Road, Leyland following a short police pursuit.

The Citroen DS3 collided with a bollard on the roundabout close to King Street at just after 11:40am this morning (Friday, July 26th).

"Thankfully no one has been injured and the damage is not described as serious.

Eyewitnesses said the 'out-of-control' Citroen DS3 car was forced off the road and into a roundabout, after being intercepted by police

"The driver has been arrested.

"Please be aware that traffic is slow moving in the Canberra Road, King Street and Turpin Green Lane area due to the incident.

"Our advice is avoid the area where possible."

Canberra Road, King Street and Turpin Green Lane remain closed as of 1.30pm.

A Leyland mum who witnessed the incident said: "This was the most scary experience of my life. Me and my daughter were nearly wiped out by one manic driver in Canberra Road.

"It came up behind us and others, weaving in and out of oncoming traffic, doing at least 90mph.

"Thank God the police chased the idiot and intercepted causing him to crash. Thank god no one was hurt. Very close call!"