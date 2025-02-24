Bus smashes into Greggs bakery in Colne town centre

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 24th Feb 2025, 10:53 BST

A town’s high street is closed after a bus crashed into Greggs bakery this morning.

The crash happened in Market Street, Colne shortly after 6am.

The scene of the bus crash in Market Street, Colne this morning (Monday, February 24)The scene of the bus crash in Market Street, Colne this morning (Monday, February 24)
The scene of the bus crash in Market Street, Colne this morning (Monday, February 24) | Deon Stobbs

Lancashire Police said no passengers were on board and no pedestrians were injured. The force has been approached for an update on the bus driver.

The road remains closed between Market Place and Dockray Street, whilst emergency services work at the scene and the bus is recovered. Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route where possible.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Please be aware that Market St, Colne is currently closed between the junctions of Market Place and Dockray Street due to a Road Traffic Collision. Please find an alternative route where possible.”

