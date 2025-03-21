Bus service changes announced for Preston, Chorley and South Ribble - here's what you need to know
Lancashire County Council has announced they are making the improvements to a number of bus services in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.
From Monday, March 31, there will be changes to some existing routes to create more convenient links across the area.
They include: A new Service 110 (Preston – Wigan) – providing a link between Preston and Leyland via The Cawsey and Farington Moss.
This will serve areas of new housing along The Cawsey, and replace the existing Service 111 between Leyland and Wigan. A new Service 115 (Preston – Chorley) 'cross-borough' link, replacing the existing Service 12 between Preston and Longton and Service 119 between Leyland and Chorley.
The new service will extend from Longton to Leyland via Bretherton and Croston, then to Chorley via Buckshaw.
Check whether your local bus is changing HERE.
