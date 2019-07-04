Broughton roadworks to last longer than expected with a further week of road closures planned

Residents in Broughton are being urged to remain patient after it was revealed that roadworks in the village are to last longer than expected.



The improvement works in the village centre were due to be completed by Friday, July 26, but Lancashire County Council said residents will have to "bear with us a bit longer".

According to the Council, the project has been delayed by recent "wet weather".

The roadworks are now expected to be completed by Friday, August 2 - but the Council has warned that this is only an 'estimate'.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Thank you to people for their patience and understanding while this work has been taking place.

"We've nearly completed the improvement work and people will already be able to see the difference it's made to the village.



"The overall improvement scheme was due to be completed by Friday 26 July. But recent wet weather has delayed this work slightly, and will now be a week later than originally planned.

"We ask people to bear with us for just a bit longer."

The delay means a full road closure will be in force in Whittingham Lane next week.

Beginning on Monday, July 8, the road will be closed for resurfacing between the crossroads and Willow Tree Avenue.

Vehicles will have to follow a diversion route via Garstang Road and James Towers Way.



The closure is expected to be lifted on Friday 12 July.



The Council has assured residents that access to homes and businesses will be maintained during the extended period of works.



The improvement work on the crossroads was agreed as part of the package for the Broughton Bypass – James Towers Way – which opened in October 2017.



Director of Development at Preston City Council, Chris Hayward, said: "We hope that residents of Broughton village are pleased with the improvement works carried out so far.

"The completion of James Towers Way has improved air quality in the area and allowed these improvements to be made, which is also beneficial to users of that section of the Guild Wheel."