Blaze consumes police car and forces full closure of M6 between Preston and Lancaster

Have your say

All lanes have been closed on the M6 between Preston and Lancaster after a police car burst into flames on the hard shoulder.



Northbound traffic is being held between junction 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Hampson Green), after a police car caught fire on the carriageway at around 9.40am (Wednesday, May 8).

The northbound M6 is expected to remain closed at Preston for some time and a diversion has been put in place.

People are advised to follow the hollow circle symbol on the overhead matrix signs for the diversion route.

Highways England warn that the carriageway could remain closed until around 12pm.

Police are working towards reopening a lane on the M6 to free traffic queuing up to junction 31A at Longridge.

A police car has caught fire on the M6 between junctions 32 and 33 at Broughton. Credit - Sharron (@peapodlets)

The A6 is also struggling as traffic is using this as the diversion route.

More to follow...