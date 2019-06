Have your say

A crash in Blackpool Road has led to severe congestion around Deepdale Stadium.

Blackpool Road remains partially blocked after a crash at around 11.45am this morning (June 21).

Blackpool Road is blocked in both directions after a crash near Deepdale Stadium this afternoon (June 21)

The accident on the A5085 Blackpool Road has caused congestion in both directions at A6063 Sir Tom Finney Way, near Deepdale Stadium.

Police remain at the scene with officers managing traffic at the busy crossroads.

More to follow...