Bank holiday drivers are facing delays on the M6 at Haydock after a collision.

Highways England reported a caravan had overturned and a car was facing in the wrong direction after the incident on Monday afternoon.

Two lanes of the northbound carriageway between junctions 22 at Winwick and 23 at Haydock have been closed so the vehicles can be recovered.

There are reports of congestion going back to Croft.