Audi driver crashes into parked BMW in Ingol and flees scene abandoning her two seriously injured passengers

Two people have suffered serious injuries after an Audi crashed into a BMW in Ingol.



Police said the Audi A1 crashed into a BMW parked in Tag Lane, near Ventnor Place shops, at 7.55pm last night (December 5).

The woman driver fled the scene on foot, leaving her two seriously injured passengers inside the vehicle.

A man in his late 20s was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital's Major Trauma Centre after suffering a hip injury.

Medics have described his condition as serious.

A woman, who age is currently unknown, has also suffered serious hip and ankle injuries, but her condition has been described as stable.

Police said the BMW Series 1 was stationary at the time of the crash and no-one is believed to have been inside the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 7.55pm last night (December 5) to reports of a collision in Tag Lane, Ingol.

"It involved an Audi A1 and a stationary BMW 1 series.

"It is believed the driver of the Audi, a woman, left the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace her.

"Two passengers in the Audi – a man and a woman – were injured and have been taken to hospital."

North West Ambulance Service said both casualties have suffered serious injuries.

An NWAS spokesman said: "We were called at 7.53pm last night to a road traffic accident in Tag Lane, Ingol.

"We responded with two ambulances and an advanced paramedic.

"Two casualties, a man and a woman, were taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

"The man, aged in his late 20s, has suffered a hip injury and has been taken to the major trauma centre.

"His condition is described as serious.

"The woman has also suffered hip and ankle injuries, and her condition is described as serious but stable."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised, with two fire crews attending the scene.

A spokesman for LFRS said: "Two fire engines from Preston and Penwortham were called to this incident at 7.57pm, however, nobody was trapped and we didn’t need to assist anyone from the vehicles."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1336 of December 5.