Are these the worst-parked cars in Preston, Leyland, and all of Lancashire?
These might be examples of Preston's poorest parking.
What do you think: minor infringements or downright dangerous?
"But officer, it's not ON the yellow line at all!"
Jason Turner
jpimedia
A strange looking motorcycle...
Katie Eames
jpimedia
It looks like the driver of this red car will be walking home.
Ginny Whiteside
jpimedia
The best way to avoid a scrape...use four spaces instead of one.
Sarah Spencer
jpimedia
View more