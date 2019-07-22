All trains cancelled or delayed from Preston after damage to overhead wires

Have your say

All train services have been suspended at Preston railway station this morning (July 22).

The services have been cancelled or delayed due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Preston and Lancaster.

The incident was first reported at 10.30am and services are expected to be disrupted until 11.30am.

Damage to the overhead wires happened on the West Coast Mainline, but the congestion at Preston railway station is affecting other services.

Services to Manchester Airport, Blackpool North, Barrow-in-Furness, Stockport, Colne, London Euston, Glasgow Central and Edinburgh are affected.

A spokesman for Northern said: "Following damage to the overhead electric wires between Preston and Lancaster the line will be reopened shortly.

"Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes, with disruption expected until 11.30am.

"All services that run from Preston towards Lancaster and beyond are affected.

"Passengers are advised to listen for announcements and check information screens for up dates where possible for your service today."

Remember, if you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay