All M6 southbound lanes closed after lorry carrying excavator jackknives in Preston

A lorry transporting an excavator has jackknifed on the M6 southbound, forcing police to close all lanes.



The incident happened on the southbound approach to junction 31a at around 9.10am.

It has led to severe congestion and delays between southbound junctions 32 (Broughton, A6, Blackpool, M55).

Eyewitnesses said the large excavator fell from the lorry after it jackknifed, blocking three lanes of the busy carriageway.

Highways have now closed all four lanes to deal with the incident.

North West Ambulance Service attended and treated a man who is described as 'walking wounded'.

A police spokesman said: "We are currently responding to reports of an overturned lorry on the southbound carriageway of the M6 close to junction 31A.

"This is likely to cause heavy congestion in the area - please avoid if possible."

Highways said the 6-mile stretch of motorway is expected to remain closed until around 11.45am.

