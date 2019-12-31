All lanes reopen on M61 after multi-vehicle collision causes lane closure near Chorley

Have your say

A multi-vehicle crash on the M61 resulted in one lane between junctions 8 and 6 to be closed this morning.



There was a multi-vehicle collision between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (De Havilland Way) on the M61 at about 7.00am this morning.

Traffic officers closed lane one while they recovered an overturned vehicle.

Fire crews and the ambulance service were also in attendance.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance said: "We were called at 6.40pm to a road traffic collision on the M61.

"We sent two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle.

Lane one has been closed due to an overturned vehicle. (Credit: Highways England)

"Two people were taken to hospital."

NWAS were unable to comment on their injuries.

All lanes have been reopened.

Highways England have been approached for comment.