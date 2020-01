Have your say

A crash involving a taxi has forced police to close a stretch of the A6 Garstang Road in Preston.

The crash happened at around 9.20am (January 17) at the junction with Queen's Road and involved a Millers taxi and a grey Nissan Micra.

Police are at the scene and Garstang Road remains blocked between the Queen's Road junction and Lytham Road/Watling Street Road.

A police spokesman said: "It is a damage-only collision but the road is currently blocked.

"The vehicles are awaiting recovery."

The crash happened in Garstang Road, at the junction with Queen's Street, at around 9.20am (January 17)