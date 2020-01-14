A6 Garstang Road closed both ways after multi-vehicle crash

Have your say

The A6 has been closed north of Preston after a multi-vehicle crash this morning (January 14).



The A6 Garstang Road has been closed in both directions, from St Michael's Road in Bilsborrow to White Horse Lane in Barton.

Police and ambulance service at the scene of the three-car crash in Barton this morning (January 14)

The crash, which happened near the junction with Green Lane, has led to congestion southbound to Flower Bowl and northbound to St Lawrence's Church.

The incident is expected to lead to delays for commuters heading south to join the M6 at junction 32.

Police are at the scene managing traffic and North West Ambulance Service have treated a casualty.

Lancashire Police said a minor injury has been reported.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the crash happened shortly after 7am and involved three vehicles.