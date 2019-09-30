A6 closed after man suffers neck and back injuries in Barton crash

Have your say

An accident in Barton has forced police to close the A6 Garstang Road in both directions this afternoon (September 30).



The crash happened outside Kopper Kettle home-wares and gift shop, near the junction with Station Lane, at around 11.05am.

Garstang Road has been closed and traffic is being turned around.

Emergency services are at the scene and police said they expect the road to be closed until around 1pm.

An air ambulance has landed and paramedics are treating an elderly man for back and neck injuries.

A NWAS spokesman said: "We were called at 11.05am to a road traffic collision on the A6 Garstang Road in Barton.

"We have sent an air ambulance, two ambulances and an operational commander to the scene.

"Efforts are ongoing and an elderly man is being treated for neck and back injuries."

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added: "Firefighters have been called to a road traffic collision the Garstang Road A6 at Barton this morning.

"The road will now be closed for approximately the next hour whilst crews and paramedics are at the scene. Please avoid the area."

The crash has led to congestion on the A6 between Broughton and Barton, with the road blocked in both directions between James Towers Way and Bilsborrow.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.