A59 roadworks: two weeks of "deep excavation" will cause major disruption

Excavation work on the A59 will cause traffic delays, Lancashire County Council has warned.

The local authority issued a warning that people should expect delays on the main route between Ormskirk and Burscough due to drainage work being carried out.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on the east side of the roundabout, which gives access to the Ringtail Retail Park.

They say this is to control traffic at the junction of the A59 Liverpool Road South, Abbey Lane, and Lordsgate Lane.

The temporary lights will be in place from Tuesday, May 28, to Friday, June 14.

The site of the roundabout.

The Council insist that traffic lights are needed to allow deep excavation work to access drainage which runs under the A59.

The work will also make connections to Kid Ink, a new children's nursery being developed on the old Toll Bar Cottage site, adjacent to Abbey Lane.

Peter Bell, regulation and enforcement manager for Lancashire County Council, said: "We're aware that the work in this location is likely to cause some disruption and have worked closely with the developer to look at all the options for the work which is needed and to mitigate the impact as far as possible.

"However the nature of the work means that temporary traffic lights will need to be in place for the duration, and I would ask people who make regular journeys in this area to be aware of the potential for delays."