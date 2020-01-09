A56 closed in Haslingden after man falls from bridge

A man has been rushed to hospital after falling from a bridge and onto the A56 in Hasligden.



Police closed the road after a man fell from a bridge on the A680 Bent Gate roundabout, near the Tesco superstore, at around 1.15pm.

The man has been taken to hospital, but his current condition is not known.

Police closed the A56 in both directions whilst paramedics attended the scene and an investigation takes place.

A police spokesman said: "The A56 near the Tesco roundabout at Haslingden is currently closed while we deal with an incident.

"Someone has come off the bridge onto the road and the road has been closed in both directions whilst emergency services are at the scene.

The A56 in Haslingden has been closed in both directions near Tesco after a man was reported to have fallen from a bridge on the Woolpack roundabout. Pic: Google

"The man has been taken to hospital but it is not known about his injuries at this stage.

"We would urge people to avoid the area whilst we carry out investigations."

The road closure is affecting traffic between Bury and Burnley, with police advising motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

If you are having a difficult time and need someone to talk to, Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Call them free on 116 123.