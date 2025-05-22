Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 56 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 26 and Sunday, June 1, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston roadworks Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, May 26 and Sunday, June 1 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Bedford Road, Fulwood What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEARING BLOCKAGES When: May 27-May 29 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Kennington Road, Fulwood What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEARING BLOCKAGES When: May 27-May 29 | Google Maps Photo Sales