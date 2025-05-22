9 lots of temporary traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 12:09 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including nine different sets of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 56 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 26 and Sunday, June 1, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, May 26 and Sunday, June 1

1. Preston roadworks

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, May 26 and Sunday, June 1 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEARING BLOCKAGES When: May 27-May 29

2. Bedford Road, Fulwood

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEARING BLOCKAGES When: May 27-May 29 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEARING BLOCKAGES When: May 27-May 29

3. Kennington Road, Fulwood

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEARING BLOCKAGES When: May 27-May 29 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEARING BLOCKAGES When: May 27-May 29

4. East Road, Fulwood

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEARING BLOCKAGES When: May 27-May 29 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MotoristsPrestonTraffic lightsWork
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice