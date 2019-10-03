84-year-old motorcyclist dies a week after being airlifted to hospital following Ribble Valley crash

Have your say

An 84-year-old motorcyclist has died from injuries suffered in a crash in the Ribble Valley.

The crash happened at around 3.20pm on September 21 in Chipping Road, close to the junction with Mitton Road, near Chaigley.

An 84-year-old man from Rochdale had been riding a Honda motorbike when he was involved in a collision with a Land Rover.

The man suffered serious injuries to his chest and upper body and was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

But the man succumbed to his injuries a week later and died in hospital on Saturday (September 28).

The driver of the Land Rover, a 73-year-old man, was not injured.

Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone with information, or dash-cam footage, to come forward immediately.

Sgt Oliver Jones, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: "These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are very much with the rider and his family at this sad time.

"We are continuing to appeal for information and would encourage anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward."

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 3975@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0878 of September 21