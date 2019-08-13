35 minute delays on M6: lanes reopen after rush hour crash

Two lanes of the M6 southbound were closed by police after a crash.


The incident between J33 and J34 of the M6 southbound is now clear, but still causing delays for rush hour traffic.

Highways England asked drivers to approach the scene with caution, and said they faced delays of up to 35 minutes to their commutes.

Traffic officers had closed two lanes, but they have now reopened.

According to Highways England, a "load spillage" on the carriageway caused some of the delays.

