33-year-old man from Lancashire killed in crash

Police are investigating a crash which claimed the life of a 33-year-old man from Lancashire.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A56 near Thorton-in-Craven on Saturday, September 21 at 1.15am.

Read more>>> Motorists warned of hazardous driving conditions and flooding on M6

A silver Ford Focus, which was travelling towards Barnoldswick from the Skipton direction, left the road and hit a tree.

The 33-year-old driver from Lancashire suffered critical injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Sadly, North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the man has now died.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing to any witnesses, who have not already spoke to police at the scene, to come forward.

They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the collision, or seen the silver Ford Focus prior to it.

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12190175187.