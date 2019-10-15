17-year-old dies after falling from bridge over A56 in Lancashire

A 17-year-old has died after falling from a bridge over the A56 in Lancashire.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Haslingden after the girl fell from the bridge shortly after 1pm yesterday (October 14).

The teenager was treated by paramedics at the scene but died a short time later.

Several diversions were put in place after police closed the A56 northbound between junctions for the A682 and the A680.

The road remained closed until after 7pm.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at shortly after 1pm today (Monday, October 14) to reports a woman had fallen from a bridge over the A56 at Haslingden.

"Emergency services attended and the woman, aged 17, was treated for her injuries at the scene but she sadly died a short time later.

"At this time there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

"The woman’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them and the rest of her family and friends at this difficult time.

"A file will be prepared for HM Coroner and police are requesting any witnesses to this tragic incident who have not yet spoken to police, or any drivers with dashcam footage to contact them on 101 quoting log 647 of October 14."