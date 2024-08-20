Getting your car washed can be a tedious task that many people try to put off as much as possible.

This can be made even harder if you don’t know where to go yet Lancashire has plenty of great car washes that offer a professional service.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where the best car washes in Lancashire were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 of the best places to get your car washed in Lancashire - including car washes in Preston:

1 . Imperial Hand Car Wash 197 Dickson Rd, Blackpool FY1 2HQ | 4.6 out of 5 (344 Google reviews)

2 . Lytham Car Valeting Centre 320 Lytham Rd, Warton, Preston PR4 1TE | 4.8 out of 5 (156 Google reviews)

3 . Preston Hand Car Wash Victoria Rd, Walton-le-Dale, Preston PR5 4AY | 4.1 out of 5 (112 Google reviews)

4 . IMO Car Wash 189 Preston New Rd, Blackpool FY3 9TN | 4.4 out of 5 (425 Google reviews)