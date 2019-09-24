11 weeks of roadworks to impact motorists between Preston and Penwortham

Motorists in South Ribble are set for delays up until the weeks before Christmas as part of traffic changes brought on by the looming Penwortham Bypass.

Since Monday (September 22) Leyland Road has been closed to traffic coming from Penwortham for 11 weeks as part of ongoing work to modernise the junction where the road meets Liverpool Road.

The junction where Leyland Road meets Liverpool Road in Penwortham

The road is used by motorists to get to Lower Penwortham as well as Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge.

It comes as part of work by Lancashire County Council to anticipate new traffic levels ahead of the opening of the Penwortham Bypass.

READ MORE >>> Road layouts changing ahead of Penwortham Bypass opening

The council says it will reduce traffic in Penwortham due to the two lanes that are being created in Leyland Road to filter traffic on to Golden Way.

A county council spokesman said: “We are sorry for the inconvenience that will be caused to people’s journeys while this work is carried out.

“The work on the new layout has affected the timing of the traffic signals causing increased queuing at times.

“We have taken measures to reduce disruption, so we’ve had to stop people from turning right.

“It will be brought back as soon as we can, once we’ve finished the alterations to this junction.”

A locally-signed diversion is in place.

