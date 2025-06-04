Total Fitness issues statement after woman dies following medical episode at Preston gym
The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was pulled from the swimming pool at Total Fitness on Strand Road on Monday evening.
She was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of staff and emergency teams.
Police were called by the ambulance service shortly after 5.30pm.
Officers have confirmed her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.
“Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time,” a Lancashire Police spokesman said.
Total Fitness confirmed the gym has reopened after a temporary closure.
A spokesperson for Total Fitness said: “We are deeply saddened that one of our members has passed away after becoming seriously unwell while at our Preston club on Monday, June 2.
“Our team responded immediately, providing first aid and using a defibrillator. Despite the best efforts of those on site and the emergency services, the member sadly passed away. We are proud of the swift and professional way our team handled such a distressing situation.
“We temporarily closed the club to support those affected and has since reopened. We are continuing to liaise with the relevant authorities and are supporting our team and members affected.
“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with our member’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.”
