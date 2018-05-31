Tot sparks emergency after leg gets trapped in baby gate

A toddler in Lancaster sparked an emergency after she became trapped in a baby gate, say fire services.

Fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene in Greaves at around 7pm on Wednesday, May 30.

The two-year-old became "upset" say firefighters, after she got her leg stuck in the baby gate.

A fire service spokesman said: "She seemed quite upset, but I think her older sister was more upset.

"She was eventually released by paramedics, and I'm please to say she was unharmed by her experience."