Top tipples on show as beer and cider brews in Olympia

A huge Beer And Cider Festival is coming back to Blackpool.

Liverpool-based Real Ale Events are bringing their Beer And Cider Festival to take over Olympia in the Winter Gardens on Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24.

Last year, more than 2,000 guests visited the festival, which is due to feature local brews such as Lytham Brewey and Preston’s Beer Brothers, as well as nationally recognised tipples from the likes of York’s Brass Castle and Mad Squirrel Brewery in Hertfordshire.

Real Ale Events’ managing director Mark Hensby said: “We had great success with our Blackpool beer festival last year, and cannot wait to bring back a bigger and better event this year.”

There will be around 125 different ales, craft canned beers and ciders – with an increased number of the latter on show, and in special indoor gin garden with a range of boutique gins, spirits, craft canned beers, wine and prosecco.

Entry costs £7 including souvenir glass and programme. For details, visit www.realaleevents.com