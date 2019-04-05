Top county award for Lancaster creative agency

Lancaster-based creative agency Hotfoot Design has won Creative Business of the Year at the 2019 Red Rose Awards.

Held at the Winter Gardens Blackpool, the ninth annual Red Rose Awards brought together the best businesses from across Lancashire at a special evening to present awards to winners from a diverse range of sectors.

Hotfoot Design won the Creative Business Award after being shortlisted and then interviewed by a panel of judges who commented on Hotfoot’s vision, growth plan and focus on achieving positive outcomes for clients. The judges also noted the agency’s commitment to being an active member of the creative and business community.

Charlie Haywood, founder and creative director at Hotfoot Design, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have won Creative Business of the Year at the Red Rose Awards 2019.

“We strive to bring stand-out creativity, excellent business understanding and great strategic thinking to each of our clients, all of which have been recognised through this fantastic award win.”

Hotfoot Design – which has specialisms in hospitality and leisure, and public and third sectors – secured a host of big budget clients over the last twelve months and posted consecutive years of major growth. 2019 already looks set to be another superb year for the multi award-winning agency, with a string of exciting new clients and new internal appointments to further strengthen the agencies creative offering.

Hotfoot works with a broad range of clients across the region including Thwaites, Lancaster University and Lancaster Brewery.