Top accolade for Preston Turner Prize winner

Turner Prize winner and University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) Professor Lubaina Himid CBE has been elected as a Royal Academician in the category of painting by the Royal Academy of Arts.

The decorated Professor of Contemporary Art was awarded a CBE in June 2018 for her services to art and following an MBE in 2010 for services to black women's art,

She said: “Alongside winning the Turner Prize being elected a member of the Royal Academy is a great honour in the world of the visual arts in Britain, I hope I can make a difference.”

Her contemporary paintings and installations explore ideas around black British representation and identity.

Although primarily known as a painter, her work also engages with museum collections in which she creatively interrogates the history and representation of the African diaspora and looks at the role of museums within cultural histories.

This year Lubaina will have exhibitions at the Tate Britain, in London; The New Museum New York; Museum Frans Hals, in The Netherlands; and the Sharjah Biennale, in United Arab Emirates. In February, Hollybush Gardens Gallery London will launch the monograph Lubaina Himid: Workshop Manual, published by Koenig Books

Alongside her artistic practice, Lubaina has curated exhibitions to showcase underrepresented Black artists. As an artist, advocate and curator she has facilitated and celebrated the role of Black artists and their contributions to contemporary society.