Toddler suffers 'serious head injuries' after being hit by car in Whitworth

The toddler was hit by a Ford Focus on Cowm Park Way South in Whitworth at around 5.25pm on Wednesday (October 20).

The two-year-old boy suffered "serious head injuries" and was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

He remains in a "serious condition", police said.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This collision has left a young child with some very serious injuries and my thoughts are with his family at this time.

"We have an officer giving them support.

"I would appeal to anyone who either witnessed the collision itself or who has any CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward and contact police."

The toddler was hit by a Ford Focus on Cowm Park Way South, Whitworth (Credit: Google)

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 1137 of October 20.

Information can also be reported online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

