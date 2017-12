Preston firemen came to the rescue of a mum when her toddler son locked her out of their home.

Firefighters were called to the house in Oxford Street, Avenham, this afternoon.

The mother had gone into the garden and the toddler turned the key in the lock, trapping her outside.

Firemen attended and managed to get into the building .

A spokesman said: “She was worried because the child was in the kitchen on his own.

“We gained entry using tools and everything was fine.”