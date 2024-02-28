Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fast food business in Preston which has proven a hit with locals and visitors for its eating challenges has launched a new menu which will start next week.

Tipsy Chef Street Food, has now closed its Preston Market Hall site to expand on its Lancaster Road one.

The popular eat in or takeaway opened its first site in April 2022, and after the resounding success of its debut restaurant, owner Jay Oates opened a sister site at Lancaster Road, where the former Taco & Tequila used to be. It quickly became a firm favourite with customers for its 'hangover cure' staples such as its smash burgers, 'dirty' fries and fried chicken.

Announcing the news on Facebook, owner Jay Oates said: "Don’t get sad this is the start of something very exciting!