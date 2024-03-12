Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TikTok sensations the Spud Brothers aka Jake Nelson, 28, and Harley Nelson, 21, have teamed up with a man from Kirkham to help raise funds for woman with a brain tumour.

On Friday, March 22, Bill Hodgson, will be flipping a 226kg tyre 10,000 times on Preston’s Flag Market over a 24 hour period in collaboration with The Spud Brothers, to raise funds for vital treatment for Jordan Jones, 26, from Kirkham.

The trio will be raising funds for Kirkham woman Jordan Jones, 26, who has an inoperable brain tumour.

The Spud Bros in the Hot Potato Tram will be opening up during the tyre flip and supporting Bill with his charity efforts.

Jordan's tumour has resulted in a stroke, loss of sight, mobility problems and seizures. As she continues to fight, the treatment is vital to reduce swelling in her brain and improve her daily life.

Each round of treatment costs £3,000 so Bill and the brothers are hoping to raise as much as possible.

Bill is no stranger to flipping tyres - having previously smashed the world tyre flip challenge record.

Bill (pictured) is no stranger to flipping tyres and raising money for good causes.

He has also raised more than £50,000 for various charities across Lancashire after he dragged a sleigh, containing his 20 stone friend Barry Hastewell, who was dressed as santa, from Fleetwood back to Kirkham on December 2020.

He said: "It will be great to raise money and it’s all about getting people together, if you’re in the area and want to see a man suffer, come down and be a part of it."