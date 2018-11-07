Ticket details as Bongo's Bingo announce a New Year's Eve return to Preston

Bongo’s Bingo is heading to Preston to see out 2018 with a New Year's Eve spectacular.

The madcap night makes its return to the Guild Hall with hip-hop favourites Blazin' Squad in tow.

Bongo’s Bingo has proved one of Preston's most popular nights out this year attracting thousands of people to each show.

Acts such as The Vengaboys, Alice DJ, Fuse ODG and B*Witched have all appeared at the city's wackiest bingo nights in the past few months.

This time Blazin’ Squad will be performing at the December 31 show with other surprise guests lined up.

The group had seven top ten UK hits at their immense peak, including Crossroads, with their unique brand of hip-hop.

Tickets for the show go on sale tonight (Wednesday November 7) at 6pm via www.bongosbingo.co.uk

Bongo’s Bingo has proved a sensation since first starting out in the north west and has this year taken its colourful shows to the four corners of the UK and further into Europe and beyond.

The night is a mix of a live show, a rave and heads-down game of bingo, with dance-offs, rave intervals, plenty of heckling, audience participation and countless hands-in-the-

air anthems .

A very diverse demographic flock to Bongo’s Bingo not just for a night of singalongs and false calls, but something much more - for escapism, for nostalgia, for dancing on tables and also the chance to win a pink unicorn amongst many other prizes, including mobility scooters, boxes of Coco Pops and life-size cardboard cut outs, to big cash prizes.