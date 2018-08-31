Three Tommy figures come to roundabouts in Preston to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War

Preston has continued with its efforts to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War by placing three Tommy figures on three busy city roundabouts.

The figures, purchased by the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce (NWLCC), form part of the Lancashire Remembers campaign ,which has seen Tommy figures already placed at Preston railway station and in Lancaster and Accrington.

From left: Operations manager Mark Dixon; Lancashire County Coun Alf Clempson, Champion for Armed Forces and Veterans; Babs Murphy Chief Executive of North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce; Highways operatives Barry McCarrick and Ryan Cartmell (Photos: Johnston Press)

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the NWLCC, said: “We are honoured to be supporting Lancashire Remembers as part of the nationwide campaign There But Not There – a poignant tribute commemorating 100 years since the end of the First World War.

“As part of the campaign, a suite of Tommies have been produced to remember those who lost their lives in the 1914 – 1918 war.

“A number of local authorities, churches and individual businesses are also supporting this campaign and it is our wish for our local business community to follow suit.

“They can be placed in public spaces, outside industrial or business parks or outside individual business premises.”

The figures were set in place last Friday morning by Lancashire County Council workmen.

One can be viewed at the roundabout adjacent to Oliver’s Place, next to the old Lancashire Post offices.

The second is at the roundabout at the bottom of the M6 junction 31a slip road and the third close to Broughton roundabout at junction 1 of the M55.