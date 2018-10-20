Three taken to hospital after road crash

Three people was taken to hospital after a road accident in Singleton in the early hours of this morning - and one passenger had to be cut out of the vehicle.

No other vehicle was involved in the accident, in which the vehicle left the road and crashed while travelling on Garstang Road, close to the Shell garage and the junction with Lodge Lane.

A woman aged 22, who needed to be freed from the vehicle by firemen, and another passenger suffered serious injuries and were taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

A third person received less serious injuries and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Emergency services were called at 3.15am and the police, ambulance and fire fighters attended.

Watch manager David Dumigan, based at Blackpool Fire Station, said: “One of the occupants was trapped in the car and we needed to use hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the door to ensure the passenger could be taken out.

“We also used one hose reel to make the scene safe.”

A North West Ambulance spokeswoman said: “Two of the passengers suffered major trauma and the other was less seriously injured.

“They were all taken by ambulance to hospital - two of them to Preston Royal and the other to Blackpool Victoria.”

There are no further details on the nature of the injuries.