Three people rescued from burning building in Preston as investigation launched
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire at a domestic property in Preston.
Three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham rushed to the scene in Fair Oak Close at around 2.55am today (July 10).
The flames had engulfed the hallway of a domestic property approximately 4x6m in size, the fire service said.
Three casualties were rescued from a first-floor window using a triple extension ladder.
They were then assessed by fire crews before being handed into the care of paramedics.
"Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.
"A fire investigation is now underway."
Crews were at the scene for approximately 45 minutes.
