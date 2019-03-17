Three people rescued after crash in Leyland

Firefighters rescued three people trapped in vehicles following a crash in Leyland yesterday

The collision between two vehicles happened shortly after midday on Leyland Lane.

Fire crews from Bamber Bridge and Leyland were called out to the crash. It is believed the casualties only suffered minor injuries.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "The collision involved two vehicles and with three trapped casualties. Firefighters released the casualties using stablisation equipment, trifold and high pressure air bags. Crews were in attendance for an hour."