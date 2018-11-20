Three people injured at Heysham Nuclear Power Station after serious incident

Have your say

A serious incident at Heysham Nuclear Power Station has left three people injured in hospital.

The men were injured in a serious industrial incident at the nuclear power station in Morecambe last night.

Heysham Nuclear Power Station in Morecambe

A spokesman for the EDF operated power station said an accidental 'steam release' at Heysham 1 caused high-temperature steam to escape at 10.30pm on Monday.

The spokesman said the steam was 'clean' and did not pose a threat to the public or the environment.

She said: "This is not a common occurrence, and we do regard it as a serious incident due to the injuries to the three people on site. We do plan for these incidents and we have a emergency response team prepared for these types of incidents.

"A full investigation will launched into the incident last night."

EDF are expected to release a statement later this morning.

Fire crews from Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands, Bispham and South Shore in Blackpool were called to the scene after an automatic emergency alarm was sounded.

The incident was managed by the power station's emergency response team as fire crews remained on standby.

