Three men are in custody following a drugs bust in Winckley Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a routine patrol, Preston Police spotted a car acting suspiciously on Winckley Square yesterday evening trying a ‘little too hard’ to avoid their attention.

Two men aged 19 and 26 from Preston and a 22-year-old man from Blackburn have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of an offensive of a knife after police stopped a car yesterday on Winckley Square. | Preston Police

Two men aged 19 and 26 from Preston and a 22-year-old man from Blackburn were then arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of an offensive of a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old is also being questioned on suspicion of money laundering.

Read More Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police gush over first meeting with Lancs PD Oakley with adorable pic

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We signalled for it to stop on Avenham Lane and when it did, a search found:

“A quantity of drugs and cash.

“A locking knife.

“Mobile phones.”

The added: “The message is clear: if you’re carrying weapons or dealing drugs in Preston, we’re watching, and we will act.”