Three men are in custody following a drugs bust in Winckley Square.

During a routine patrol, Preston Police spotted a car acting suspiciously on Winckley Square yesterday evening trying a ‘little too hard’ to avoid their attention.

Two men aged 19 and 26 from Preston and a 22-year-old man from Blackburn have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of an offensive of a knife after police stopped a car yesterday on Winckley Square. | Preston Police

Two men aged 19 and 26 from Preston and a 22-year-old man from Blackburn were then arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of an offensive of a knife.

The 19-year-old is also being questioned on suspicion of money laundering.

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We signalled for it to stop on Avenham Lane and when it did, a search found:

“A quantity of drugs and cash.

“A locking knife.

“Mobile phones.”

The added: “The message is clear: if you’re carrying weapons or dealing drugs in Preston, we’re watching, and we will act.”

