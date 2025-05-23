Three men in custody after drugs bust on Winckley Square in Preston
During a routine patrol, Preston Police spotted a car acting suspiciously on Winckley Square yesterday evening trying a ‘little too hard’ to avoid their attention.
Two men aged 19 and 26 from Preston and a 22-year-old man from Blackburn were then arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of an offensive of a knife.
The 19-year-old is also being questioned on suspicion of money laundering.
A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We signalled for it to stop on Avenham Lane and when it did, a search found:
“A quantity of drugs and cash.
“A locking knife.
“Mobile phones.”
The added: “The message is clear: if you’re carrying weapons or dealing drugs in Preston, we’re watching, and we will act.”
